Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

DFFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 770,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,805. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

