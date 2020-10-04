Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 715,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,406. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

