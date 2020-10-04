Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $681,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.31 million, a P/E ratio of 211.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

