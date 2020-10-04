Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ATGE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 380,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,801. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
