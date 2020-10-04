Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 380,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,801. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

