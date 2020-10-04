Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Saia posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,106,000.

SAIA stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

