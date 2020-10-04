Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($5.96).

PYPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67.

