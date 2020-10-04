Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $36.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $34.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $139.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $143.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.76 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $190.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 715,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

