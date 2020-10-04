Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $521.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.90 million and the lowest is $497.80 million. Woodward reported sales of $736.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. 185,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

