Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,975 shares of company stock worth $111,750 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The company has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

