Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.48). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The stock has a market cap of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

