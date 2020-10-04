Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 487,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,740. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

