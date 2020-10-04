Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $168.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.10 million and the highest is $171.39 million. Employers posted sales of $198.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $735.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $743.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.14 million, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $717.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $883.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.