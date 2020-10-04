Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 881,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,549. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

