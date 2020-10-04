Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to post $7.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.22 billion to $25.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

DUK stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 5,925,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,727. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

