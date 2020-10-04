Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,118,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000.

DLR traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

