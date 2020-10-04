YENTEN Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. YENTEN has a market cap of $19,221.90 and $29.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03302759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.02087064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00439072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.01010544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00591757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048426 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010119 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.