YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, YEE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, Huobi and ABCC. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $159,042.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

