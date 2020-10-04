Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $175,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xunlei by 417.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 268,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Xunlei by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.70. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.