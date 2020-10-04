XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $136,423.85 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.

Shares of XPEL opened at $26.56 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

