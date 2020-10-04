XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $136,423.85 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.
- On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $332,247.60.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.
Shares of XPEL opened at $26.56 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.