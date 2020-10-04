xBTC Market Capitalization Hits $3.40 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 26% against the dollar. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005401 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $156,511.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,268,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,906,185 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.