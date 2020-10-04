Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives $55.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

