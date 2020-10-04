Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock worth $4,618,548 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

