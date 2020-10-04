WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MRWSY opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.52. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

