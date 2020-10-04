Winpak Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$44.34 on Friday. Winpak has a one year low of C$33.11 and a one year high of C$52.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$299.78 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPK. CIBC raised Winpak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.