Winpak Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

TSE WPK opened at C$44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 10.53. Winpak has a one year low of C$33.11 and a one year high of C$52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$299.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

