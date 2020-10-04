William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $58,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

