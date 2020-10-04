Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of WBRBY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.