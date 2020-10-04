Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 76,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

