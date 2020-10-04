Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE WAL opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,044,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

