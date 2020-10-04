Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.30 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.37.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$187,251.25.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

