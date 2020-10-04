Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.30 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.37.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$187,251.25.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.