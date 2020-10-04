WAX Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Bittrex and Kyber Network. WAX has a market cap of $50.69 million and $350,049.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,226,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,358,978,508 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bithumb, IDEX, Bibox, C2CX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

