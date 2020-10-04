Waves Tops One Day Volume of $28.43 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Waves has a total market cap of $245.45 million and $28.43 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00022308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021518 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,176,850 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptohub, COSS, Bitbns, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Exrates, Kuna, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Liqui, BCEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

