Watsco Inc (WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.78 on October 30th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Watsco stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

