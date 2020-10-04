Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $25.00.

Washington Federal stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

