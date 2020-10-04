Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €81.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

BAYN stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.78 and its 200-day moving average is €58.71. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

