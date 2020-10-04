WandX (WAND) Market Cap Reaches $94,949.43

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, WandX has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $94,949.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.