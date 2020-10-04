W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $65.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRA. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $99,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 331.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 652,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 27.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 27.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 400,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.42.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

