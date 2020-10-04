Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $52,816,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $15,642,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $85,999,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

