Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt 556,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

