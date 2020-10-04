Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

