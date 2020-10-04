VIDT Datalink Hits Market Cap of $24.71 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $24.71 million and $338,835.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

