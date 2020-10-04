Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $893.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

