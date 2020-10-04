Verge Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $65.44 million and approximately $840,595.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00439415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002917 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,367,275,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Coindeal, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitbns, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

