VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

