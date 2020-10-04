ValuEngine Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.