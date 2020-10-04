ValuEngine Lowers TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.10.

NYSE:TSU opened at $11.43 on Thursday. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

