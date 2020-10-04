ValuEngine Lowers Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

