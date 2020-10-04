ValuEngine Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

