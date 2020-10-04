ValuEngine Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $631.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $97.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

