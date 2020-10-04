ValuEngine Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

FRBK stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 5,207.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,292,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,070,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 187.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

